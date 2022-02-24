Jam Master Jay’s Accused Killer Reportedly Filmed Music Video In Front Of Mural

The prosecution brought to light new evidence against Karl Jordan Jr., who was charged for his alleged role in the murder of Jam Master Jay alongside Ronald Washington in October 2020.

According to court documents opposing his release on bail filed on Tuesday (Feb. 22) in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors claim that he filmed an audacious music video in front of a mural honoring the life and legend of the beloved Hip-Hop artist. The video for a song titled “Silver Spoon” proves to be one of many instances showcasing how Jordan Jr. is a danger to the community as he unabashedly boasted about dealing drugs and owning guns following the DJ’s death in 2002.

“I wasn’t born with no silver spoon … I had to grind, grind and get it out the pot … and get it off the block … get it off the rock … hustles hard, like the mob, a dealer serving hands like they cards,” Jordan Jr. allegedly rapped.

Authorities claim that Jordan Jr. and Washington ambushed Jam Master Jay—born Jason William Mizell—over a $1.7 million cocaine deal gone wrong. Washington reportedly waved a handgun and ordered another person at a Jamaica, Queens recording studio to lie on the ground while Jordan shot the RUN-DMC pioneer in the head on Oct. 30, 2002.

Jordan’s defense argued for his release on $1 million bond citing health concerns and “credible witnesses” who can attest to his alleged alibi. The jury selection for the murder trial is set for Sept. 22 and opening statements/testimony will begin on Sept. 26, barring any delays. The trial is estimated to last two weeks. If convicted, Washington and Jordan both face a minimum of 20 years in prison and a maximum term of life imprisonment. However, they are not facing the death penalty.