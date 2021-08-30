Jay-Z And Chris Paul Invest In Black-Owned Vegan Company

Jay-Z attends "The After Party" at SL Lounge on August 25, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia, Chris Paul arrives at the LA Premiere Of "The Game Changers" at ArcLight Hollywood on September 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California

Rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z and NBA All-Star Chris Paul continue to go green with their respective investments in Misha’s Kind Foods, helping the black-owned vegan-food company raise over $3 million in seed funding. This move marks Hov and Paul’s latest foray into the vegan world, which has grown in popularity among the Black community in recent years. Their patronage of minority-owned businesses is also a cause that is near and dear to their hearts.

“The mission of Misha’s directly aligns with our values,” said Jay Brown, co-founder of Jay-Z’s venture capital firm, Marcy Venture Partners. “When we first discovered Misha’s, we found some immediate synergies. We embrace companies that value sustainability, empowerment, inclusivity, accessibility, convenience, health and wellness, and personal expression.” The seed funding will go towards increasing Misha’s Kind Foods’ staff, research & development, and strengthening its presence in the retail market.

Aaron Bullock, Misha’s Kind Foods’ CEO, spoke graciously of Hov and Paul’s involvement, noting that it will only help bolster the company’s standing in the vegan market. “These investors, and their enthusiasm, not only confirm the quality and excellence of our artisan cheeses, but they also align with our long-term vision and mission,” said Bullock. “I’m confident having these investors at the table will be vital to the future growth of the company as they bring valuable cultural instincts, branding knowledge as well as operations and growth expertise.” Misha’s Kind Foods was launched in 2018 and gained notoriety due to its variety of vegan cheeses, the brand’s signature product. The line of cheeses, which are made from cashews and almonds, are available in flavors including black truffle, smoked cheddar, ricotta, and lox.

Having both taking their initial dive into the vegan world as investors in 2019, Hov—who holds a stake in Impossible Foods, as well as Partake Foods—and Paul—an ambassador for Beyond Meat—are sure to inspire and influence others in their respective fields to consider putting their dollars where their health is moving forward.