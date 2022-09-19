Jay-Z’s Team ROC Assists In Arrest Of Corrupt Kansas City Officer

The efforts of Jay-Z and his Team ROC organization have helped lead to the arrest and indictment of a corrupt Kansas City Police officer who allegedly sexually assaulted and kidnapped multiple women. On Friday (Sept. 16), the Department of Justice and FBI arrested Roger Golubski, a former detective with the Kansas City Police Department, after a federal grand jury produced a six-count indictment against him. The indictment could result in Golubski receiving a life sentence if found guilty.

According to the Department of Justice, Golubski violated federal civil rights laws by sexually assaulting two female victims during the late ’90s and early aughts. Three counts in the indictment against Golubski allege that he sexually assaulted his first victim on multiple occasions, beginning in 1998 and continuing until 2001. Golubski is accused of digitally penetrating the victim and forcing her to engage in oral sex in his car, where he is said to have also raped her. The other three counts are in connection to a second victim Golubski is accused of sexual assault between 1999 and 2002. Golubski is alleged to have forced the second victim to engage in oral sex in his car, as well as at her home, where he also raped her, according to the indictment.

In 2021, Jay-Z and Team ROC filed a lawsuit against the Kansas City Police department, alleging blatant misconduct and corruption within its ranks. “Roger Golubski framed an innocent Black man for homicide that he didn’t commit when his mother refused to engage in further, non-consensual sex acts with him,” the lawsuit read. In addition, Jay-Z and Team ROC also had an op-ed letter published in the Washington Post calling for the Department of Justice to investigate the findings, noting that “racism and corruption have led to one of the worst examples of abuse of power in U.S. history,” describing the abuse as “widespread and systematic.”

In response to news of the indictment against Golubski, Team ROC Managing Director Dania Diaz commended the DOJ for their action in bringing charges against the disgraced official. “We continue to stand in solidarity alongside the people of Kansas City, Kansas who have been patiently for justice and accountability,” said Diaz. “The arrest of Roger Golubski is a significant step toward creating a safer community and we applaud the Department of Justice for their commitment, diligence and thorough work on this investigation.”

Read the full DOJ report here.