​​Jay-Z’s Team Roc Announces Inaugural UJC Summit: Social Justice Convention

Team Roc, the philanthropic division of the Jay-Z spearheaded record label Roc Nation, has announced the formation of a coalition aimed at combating social justice issues and an inaugural introductory event. According to a press release, The United Justice Coalition was founded by Team Roc as well as Charlamagne Tha God, attorney Ben Crump, Dream Corps founder Van Jones, Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory, Michael Eric Dyson, Marcia Dyson, Gayle King, attorney Angela Rye, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Vista Equity Partners Robert F. Smith, and Until Freedom co-founder Mysonne among others.

The UJC is described as “a think-tank of experts from different industries that informally came together in 2019 to share resources, information, ideas, and support in an attempt to align on strategic ways to address systemic injustice across America,” in a statement. It continues to explain, “Over the years, they have worked together behind the scenes to amplify critical issues, develop and advance bipartisan legislation, regulations, and policies, and leverage support for on-the-ground organizations across the country.”

Beginning to work on their commitment to change the UJC launched with the announcement of the UJC Summit: Social Justice Convention.

The coalition is also comprised of family members whose loved ones were tragically shot and killed by police officers, including Danroy Henry Sr. and Angella Henry (parents of DJ Henry and founders of the DJ Henry Dream Fund), Michelle Kenney (mother of Antwon Rose II and founder of the Antwon Rose II Foundation), Allisa Findley (sister of Botham Jean and president of the Botham Jean Foundation), and Tiffany Crutcher (sister of Terence Crutcher and executive director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation).

“The United Justice Coalition started as an informal meeting of the minds, but it has quickly evolved into a more purposeful initiative to create change in our communities,” expressed Team ROC and UJC founding member Dania Diaz in a press statement. “Our goal for this summit is to spark discussion and collaboration and take a solution-oriented approach to reforming America’s antiquated policies. At the end of the day, we are all bonded by one common goal—to eradicate injustice.”

The summit has the intention of bringing increased awareness and analysis to critical topics such as criminal justice reform, mental wellness, and public safety. Set for July 23 in New York City, activists, entertainers, attorneys, entrepreneurs, professors, experts, media personalities, organizations, and more are all set to be featured.

UJC plans to reveal additional details on the public event including guest speakers and organizations that will participate in the panel discussions, networking opportunities, and keynote sessions in the coming weeks. More information can be found on the organization’s official website.