Rapper JayDaYoungan, 24, Shot And Killed In Louisiana

Authorities have confirmed that Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was shot and killed in Louisiana on Wednesday (July 27). The Bogalusa Police Department’s Facebook page confirmed news of the shooting as rumors and reports began to surface online. Since then, the Bogalusa authorities have also confirmed that JayDaYoungan, born Javorius Scott, has died.

The BPD shared the following statement on its page: “We can now identify the victims as Javorius Scott, A.K.A. Jay da Youngin, and his father, Kenyatta Scott Sr. We can also confirm that Javorius Scott has died as a result of his injuries. Kenyatta Scott has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition. Detectives are currently conducting interviews and working leads. Further information will follow as it becomes available.”

Bogalusa Police Department/ Facebook

Per XXL, prior to his unfortunate passing, JayDaYoungan had a few dealings with the legal system over the years. In October 2021, he faced charges including “child desertion,” “illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 years of age” and “possession of a controlled dangerous substance with weapons present.” In the prior month, the young rapper was arrested for a second-degree murder and obstruction of justice as the result of a homicide in Louisiana. More recently, Jay was released from prison in June after serving seven months for “possession of a firearm while under indictment for a felony.” He pleaded guilty to the charge. He was sentenced to house arrest following his release – which he was on at the time of his death.

Despite his unfavorable acts, JayDaYoungan was still trying to do good for his life. The Atlantic Records-signee rose to eminence with tracks like “23 Island,” “Opps” and “Elimination.” He was determined to get his music out to the world as he released 14 projects over the span of his short-lived career – including his LP Baby23 in June of 2020 and his most recent EP, All Is Well, in March.

As details in the case unfold, VIBE will be sure to keep you updated.