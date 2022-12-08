Arkansas Town Elects Youngest Black Mayor In U.S. History

Jaylen Smith has become the youngest Black mayor in the U.S. since winning the mayoral race in Earle, Arkansas on Tuesday (Dec. 6).

Smith, 18, triumphed over Nemi Matthews Sr., bringing in 218 votes to Matthews’ 139.

In a Facebook post, the newly-minted elected official wrote, “Citizens of Earle, Arkansas, it’s official!! I am your newly elected Mayor of Earle, Arkansas… ‘It’s Time to Build a Better Chapter of Earle, Arkansas.’ I would like to thank all my supporters for stepping up getting people to the polls. I am truly grateful for you all.”

The recent high school graduated spoke with local news outlet FOX13 about the changes he intends to implement upon winning the election. “First, I want to improve public safety here. Secondly, tear down abandoned houses … transportation here for the community, bring a grocery store here,” he stated.

He later explained to CNN, “I didn’t run to make a name for myself. I ran because I wanted to help my community and move my community in the direction that it needed to be moved in.”

Frank Scott Jr., the mayor of Little Rock and president of the African American Mayors Association, served as a mentor of sorts to Smith. He expressed, “I’m excited for Jaylen and the entire community in Earle, as he becomes the youngest-ever African American mayor elected in the country. I’m proud of his willingness to enter into public service at such a young age and his aspirational goals for the City.”

Smith will be sworn in during the first week of January.