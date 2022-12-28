Jo Mersa Marley, Bob Marley’s Grandson, Dead At 31

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley and Stephen Marley’s son, has died at 31.

Rolling Stone reports that the Jamaican musician’s cause of death is currently unknown, with details not being immediately given.

However, Jamaican politician, Opposition Leader, and president of the People’s National Party, Mark J. Golding, took to Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 27) to disclose that the Marley descendant had passed away.

“I’ve just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley,” Golding affectionately tweeted in honor of the young entertainer. “A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old. The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family.”

Jo Mersa was born in Jamaica in 1992 before relocating to Miami around the age of eleven. Marley stepped into his musical legacy and began creating his own songs in middle school, dropping “My Girl,” his first official recording, in 2010.

2014 would see Marley drop his debut EP, Comfortable. Two years later, he collaborated with his father on “Revelation Party,” a song found on Stephen Marley’s album Revelation Part 2: The Fruit of Life.

Mersa’s most recent effort — 2021’s Eternal — featured collaborations with reggae and dancehall artists such as Black-Am-I and Kabaka Pyramid.

During a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Joseph shed light on growing up with the Marley legacy and coming of age in a musically nurturing environment.

“It was a very magical thing, seeing those people come around to the house and how the whole work process would happen,” Marley expressed. “I would come home and try to do homework, but I’d get distracted and go peek in the studio. You would always want to run in and run out to see what was going on.”

During the same interview, Stephen’s son also mentioned a strong desire to step into his own and create the next generation of art for the Marley lineage.

“I am one of the new generation of Marleys, but I am still experimenting at the same time,” the Jamaican musician stated “My plan is to do something new with my roots.”

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Marley family and all those affected by this loss.