Joe Biden Reacts To Kanye West’s Praise Of Adolf Hitler

Kanye West’s praise of dictator Adolph Hitler has garnered a reaction from President Joe Biden, who issued a swift response to the rapper’s controversial comments. On Friday (Dec. 2), the POTUS seemingly addressed the matter and condemned antisemitism while labeling Hitler as “demonic” in a social media post.

“I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened,” the 80-year-old wrote. “Hitler was a demonic figure.” Biden also took what many believed to be a shot at former U.S. President and political adversary Donald Trump, who recently hosted West at a lunch in Mar-A-Lago, which was also attended by White nationalist Nick Fuentes.

“And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides,” the Delaware native added. “Silence is complicity.”

Silence is complicity. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022

The President’s tweet came less than 24 hours after Ye’s appearance on pundit Alex Jones’ Infowars show, during which he defended Hitler’s “value” to society.

“I see good things about Hitler,” West continued. “I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me: You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good.”

The 45-year-old also declared that he likes Nazis during the appearance, which led to an outpouring of remarks regarding his polarizing commentary.

Happening now: Kanye West tells Alex Jones that he "sees good things about Hitler also" pic.twitter.com/sjqF4Fnunb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

West’s relationship with the Jewish community has been strained in light of his previous comments made on Twitter. In October, the Chicago native stated that he was ready to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” in a post on the platform. He has also admitted to paying a settlement to one of his former employees who claimed West had used Anti-Semitic language in the workplace.

Although the fashion mogul was recently reinstated on Twitter, he has since been suspended from the platform after sharing a photo of a Nazi swastika inside a Jewish star shortly after his Infowars interview.