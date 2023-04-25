Joe Biden Announces Candidacy For Second Presidential Term

On Tuesday (April 25), President Joe Biden announced his plans to run for a second term in 2024, with laser-focus on revising economic policies regarding inflation and more. Biden, 80, also wants to win over Americans who may have lost faith in his presidency.

“When I ran for President four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” the POTUS said in his official 2023 campaign video. “The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer. I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election.”

Elsewhere in the three-minute video, Pres. Biden’s campaign shared themes of freedom, protecting all citizens’ rights, financial security and more. See below.

Biden’s State of the Union campaign promises to “finish the job” he embarked on in 2021.

Speaking to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, student loan forgiveness, police reform, radicalism, women’s healthcare rights and more, he said, “MAGA extremists are lining up” to take away “bedrock freedoms.”

He added that if re-elected, he’d be addressing the adversities of, “Cutting Social Security that you’ve paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy; dictating what health care decisions women can make; banning books and telling people who they can love, all while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote.”

U.S. President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, gives an update on his administration’s COVID-19 response and vaccination program in the East Room of the White House on May 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden announced that the U.S. will send 20 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines abroad on top of the 60 million AstraZeneca doses already planned for export. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

During the POTUS’ first 20 months as Head of State, he introduced a few plans under his “Build Back Better” domestic agenda. Plans including the American Rescue Plan, COVID-19 pandemic relief plan, a bipartisan infrastructure law, Inflation Reduction Act and more, all focused on the issues of health, racial equity, climate, immigration and more. Biden also withdrew American soldiers from Afghanistan.

“The United States did what we went to do in Afghanistan: to get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11 and to deliver justice to Osama Bin Laden, and to degrade the terrorist threat to keep Afghanistan from becoming a base from which attacks could be continued against the United States,” the POTUS stated at the time of the drawdown.”

US President Joe Biden delivers remark regarding the Afghanistan drawdown in the East Room of the White House on July 8, 2021. Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

“We achieved those objectives. That’s why we went.”

If Biden were to win the 2024 presidential election, he would make history as the oldest president to sit in the Oval Office, as he’d be turning 82 on Inauguration Day 2025.