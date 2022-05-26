John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy.

In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb Elementary School had been locked.

When the senator later added that “we need to act by hardening school security and hiring armed police officers to keep our kids safe,” the father of two also had words for the NRA. “Evil nonsense. The answer for the NRA and its toadies like Ted is ALWAYS that we need MORE guns. They’d rather “harden” our schools than deal with the problem. We already have the most guns in the world,” Legend wrote. “The NRA represents gun manufacturers. They need you to buy more guns. Their answer will continue to be to ratchet up the civilian arms race. So much blood is on their hands […] F**k the NRA.”

Circling back to Cruz, Legend expressed, “I can’t imagine why any Texan would want this slimy coward representing such a proud state.” Texas has over 3,100 gun-related deaths per year and Cruz, specifically, has received over $176,000 in campaign contributions from the NRA.

Salvador Ramos, the alleged shooter who just turned 18 last week, legally purchased two AR-15 military-style weapons following his birthday along with 375 rounds of ammunition. After shooting his grandmother in the face, he mentioned on Facebook that he was targeting an elementary school. The mass shooting left 19 children and two adults dead.

See Legend’s tweets below

Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz https://t.co/TOLoZXbHS8 — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 26, 2022

The NRA represents gun manufacturers. They need you to buy more guns. Their answer will continue to be to ratchet up the civilian arms race. So much blood is on their hands. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 26, 2022