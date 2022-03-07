Skip to main content
Johnny Brown, ‘Good Times’ Actor, Dead At 84

His daughter Sharon Catherine Brown revealed the news.

Johnny Brown
Johnny Brown, October 1971. Gene Trindl / TVG / Courtesy Everett Collection

Actor, comedian, and musician Johnny Brown died at the age of 84 on March 2. He was best known for his role as Nathan Bookman, the building supervisor on the popular sitcom Good Times. His daughter, actress Sharon Catherine Brown, confirmed the news on Instagram.

“Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable,” she expressed.

“To articulate the depths of profound sadness.This is my mom’s husband for sixty one years, mine and JJ’s dad, Elijah and Levi’s Pop Pop, older brother to George and brother in law to Pat and extended family to Chris, Hihat, Damian and Derell. It’s too terrible. It will never not be. It’s a shock. He was literally snatched out of our lives. It’s not real for us yet. So there will be more to say but not now. Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much.”

Good Times Cast
GOOD TIMES, (back row, l to r): Janet Jackson, Ja’net DuBois, Johnny Brown, (front): Ralph Carter, Jimmie Walker, Esther Rolle, Ben Powers, BernNadette Stanis, (Season 6), 1974-79. CBS / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Beyond Good Times, Brown also made television appearances on The Parkers, The Flip Wilson ShowThe Jeffersons, Cousin Skeeter, Family MattersSister, SisterKenan & Kel, The Jamie Foxx ShowHangin’ With Mr. Cooper, 227, The Wayans Bros, Martin, Everybody Hates Chris and more.

Betty Davis portrait circa 1969
Related Story

Betty Davis, The Queen Of Funk, Dead At 77

Brown also saw success as a musician. He recorded original music and toured with saxophonist Sam “The Man” Taylor, appearing twice on Broadway in the 1960s. His songs “Walkin’, Talkin’, Kissin’ Doll” and “Sundown”  were released on Columbia Records in February 1961. In 1968, he issued “You’re Too Much in Love With Yourself” and “Don’t Dilly Dally, Dolly” with Atlantic records.

Messages of love and condolences spread through social media after the news was made public, including heartfelt posts from Janet Jackson, Stephanie Mills, Holly Robinson Peete, Kim Fields, and more.

“Such loving memories of our time together,” Tweeted Jackson, who worked with Brown on Good Times. “You were full of laughter and forever smiling. Always so sweet and so kind to me. I love you and will miss you.”

According to TMZ Brown’s daughter revealed he was at his doctor’s office in L.A. Wednesday (March 2) getting his pacemaker checked out, and shortly after he left he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed, resulting in the sudden death. Brown is survived by his wife, his aforementioned daughter, and his son Johnny Brown Jr.

 

