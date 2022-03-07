Johnny Brown, ‘Good Times’ Actor, Dead At 84

Actor, comedian, and musician Johnny Brown died at the age of 84 on March 2. He was best known for his role as Nathan Bookman, the building supervisor on the popular sitcom Good Times. His daughter, actress Sharon Catherine Brown, confirmed the news on Instagram.

“Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable,” she expressed.

“To articulate the depths of profound sadness.This is my mom’s husband for sixty one years, mine and JJ’s dad, Elijah and Levi’s Pop Pop, older brother to George and brother in law to Pat and extended family to Chris, Hihat, Damian and Derell. It’s too terrible. It will never not be. It’s a shock. He was literally snatched out of our lives. It’s not real for us yet. So there will be more to say but not now. Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much.”

GOOD TIMES, (back row, l to r): Janet Jackson , Ja’net DuBois, Johnny Brown, (front): Ralph Carter, Jimmie Walker, Esther Rolle, Ben Powers, BernNadette Stanis, (Season 6), 1974-79. CBS / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Beyond Good Times, Brown also made television appearances on The Parkers, The Flip Wilson Show, The Jeffersons, Cousin Skeeter, Family Matters, Sister, Sister, Kenan & Kel, The Jamie Foxx Show, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, 227, The Wayans Bros, Martin, Everybody Hates Chris and more.

Brown also saw success as a musician. He recorded original music and toured with saxophonist Sam “The Man” Taylor, appearing twice on Broadway in the 1960s. His songs “Walkin’, Talkin’, Kissin’ Doll” and “Sundown” were released on Columbia Records in February 1961. In 1968, he issued “You’re Too Much in Love With Yourself” and “Don’t Dilly Dally, Dolly” with Atlantic records.

Messages of love and condolences spread through social media after the news was made public, including heartfelt posts from Janet Jackson, Stephanie Mills, Holly Robinson Peete, Kim Fields, and more.

“Such loving memories of our time together,” Tweeted Jackson, who worked with Brown on Good Times. “You were full of laughter and forever smiling. Always so sweet and so kind to me. I love you and will miss you.”

According to TMZ Brown’s daughter revealed he was at his doctor’s office in L.A. Wednesday (March 2) getting his pacemaker checked out, and shortly after he left he went into cardiac arrest and collapsed, resulting in the sudden death. Brown is survived by his wife, his aforementioned daughter, and his son Johnny Brown Jr.

Such loving memories of our time together. You were full of laughter and forever smiling. Always so sweet and so kind to me. I love you and will miss you. ? #JohnnyBrown ?? pic.twitter.com/ILmjyrk9L9 — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) March 5, 2022

So very sad to hear about the passing of Johnny Brown. I had a the great fortune of doing an episode of #HanginWithMrCooper with him in 1995. When the producers told me he was coming on I was so excited. I was such a big fan… ? pic.twitter.com/S0PM5dmkKZ — Holly Robinson Peete ??♍️ (@hollyrpeete) March 5, 2022

It really saddens me to see and hear so many of our legends passing. Johnny Brown aka #Bookman from the hit show #Goodtimes. I did my first Broadway Show Maggie Flynn with his daughter. I want to give prayers and love and strength to the family????????? pic.twitter.com/o2NIFlAjAr — Stephanie Mills (@PrettyMill1) March 5, 2022

Absolute GEM.

Mega Talent Iconic Smile

Tremendous Love

Deeply grateful 4the decades I knew Johnny Brown. Working w/him when I was a kid&an adult,on both sides of the camera was magical.His talent/spirit were illuminating.I treasure this moment in 2018 ♥️#JohnnyBrown #GoodTimes pic.twitter.com/7OHBDyPLBh — Kim Fields (@KimVFields) March 6, 2022

R.I.P. Mr. Johnny Brown. ? I've known him since age 9 and he was one of the kindest people I've met. Photo: Us in 2006 when he co-starred in my film directorial debut, Lord Help Us. My sincerest condolences to the Brown family, friends and fans. #goodtimes #johnnybrown pic.twitter.com/Bl4okkQhcU — Shavar Ross (@shavar) March 5, 2022

Johnny Brown, comedian, singer & #GoodTimes star, has died at 84. So many grew up on & later watched repeats of him as Nathan Bookman on “Good Times.” He was quite the entertainer. Prayers for his family, friends & the Hollywood community. #JohnnyBrownhttps://t.co/97kFPj9vmV — Kurt Carr (@TheKurtCarr) March 5, 2022