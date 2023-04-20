Jonathan Majors’ Attorney Calls Alleged Victim’s Story “A Complete Lie”

Jonathan Majors attends the CREED III HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on February 23, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jonathan Majors’ attorney claims to have new footage and photos of his client’s alleged victim that prove Major’s innocence.

According to TMZ, Jonathan’s attorney Priya Chaudhry filed documents on Wednesday (April 19) in Manhattan. Chaudhry reportedly contested Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galaway’s request to move the established court date from May 8, 2023 to a later date.

The attorney alerted the court of video and picture evidence showing the unnamed woman without injuries and heading to a club on the night of the alleged attack. Chaudhry also informed the court that the car driver who escorted Majors and the woman that night would testify that the actor did not hit her.

Per the legal documents, the driver witnessed the 30-year-old woman attack Majors, 33, “while she was attempting to steal his phone.”

February 25, 2023

The docs also insist that the man will be able to correctly recall that he “never struck the alleged victim in any way at any time, or even raised his voice.”

Majors and Chaudhry also claim that the driver witnessed the woman “hitting, scratching, and attacking” Jonathan. At this moment, the actor allegedly asked the driver to stop the vehicle so he could exit, leaving the woman alone.

Stills grabbed from camera footage at Loosie’s Nightclub at the Moxy Lower East Side Hotel show the accuser hanging out around 1:55 a.m. and 3:06 a.m. on March 25, 2023.

While the NYPD stated the woman suffered “minor injuries to her head and neck” and injuries to her hands, the attorney argued that the photos showed no visible injuries. Other clips show the woman brushing her hair behind her ear, which the victim accused Jonathan of “lacerating.”

February 23, 2023

The docuements allegde Majors didn’t see the woman again until 11 a.m. and the woman was found unconscious on the closet floor. With the new evidence, the pair have declared that the woman’s story is a “complete lie.”

“We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false,” the attorney said. “We are confident that he will be fully exonerated.”