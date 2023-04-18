Jonathan Majors Dropped By Management Following Domestic Assault Charges

Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his talent manager Entertainment 360, Deadline reports. The acclaimed actor was dumped due to “the actor’s personal behavior” weeks after he was arrested for domestic violence in New York City.

Along with Ent. 360 severing ties with Majors, the PR firm, The Lede Company, previously issued a “break” with the performer. Additionally, in the fashion world, House Valentino “mutually agreed that the actor would not be attending this year’s Met Gala as one of its guests.”

Regarding his multi-year deal with the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kang, there has been speculation that, if Marvel Studios were to replace the California native, the studio was eyeing “an actor like Damson Idris,” BGR reports.

Deadline reports that WME still represents Majors.

Jonathan Majors attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “Magazine Dreams” Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 20, 2023 in Park City, Utah. Holmes/2023 Getty Images

Majors, 33, was arrested on March 25, 2023, for charges of alleged strangulation, harassment, and assaulting an unnamed 30-year-old woman, suspected to be his girlfriend. The woman was transported to a hospital and treated for “minor injuries to her head and neck,” Fox News reports.

“On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to [a] 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct,” the police report reads. “A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female.”

However, the entertainer’s legal team claimed their client was arrested on misdemeanor charges, including two counts of assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Majors’ criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a March 27 statement. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

“Evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

Furthermore, his attorney also released a gaggle of texts showing the unnamed woman taking the blame for their fight.

“Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did,” the texts read. “And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you.”