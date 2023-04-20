Jonathan Majors Facing More Abuse Allegations As Women Come Forward: Report

Jonathan Majors‘ issues have grown dire, as more alleged abuse victims have begun cooperating with law enforcement.

Variety reports that the women stepped forward following his March 2023 arrest with more evidence regarding previous instances of assault.

The outlet also revealed that the unknown woman involved in the “Manhattan incident” reportedly worked on Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania—a film in which Majors starred.

In learning that more alleged victims have begun cooperating with the authorities, the Creed III star’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has asserted that her client is innocent.

“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” Chaudhry said in a statement.

Jonathan Majors attends the 5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on March 05, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Countess/Getty Images

According to Deadline, in the aftermath of his detainment, Majors was also dropped by his talent manager Entertainment 360.

Furthermore, there has been speculation that if Marvel were to replace the acclaimed actor for recent abuse allegations, the studio would be eyeing “an actor like Damson Idris,” BGR reports.

Majors, 33, is scheduled to appear in court on May 8.

The California native was initially arrested on March 25 on charges of alleged strangulation, harassment, and assaulting an unnamed 30-year-old woman suspected to be his girlfriend.

I’m just gonna say this about Jonathan Majors and be done with it: folks at Yale and the broader NYC community have known about him for years. He’s a sociopath and abuser and that is how virtually everyone speaks about him. It’s a shame it took this long for him to be reported. — Tim Nicolai (@tim_nicolai) March 26, 2023

An NYPD spokesperson alerted the outlet that the Manhattan woman “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

“On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to [a] 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct,” the police report reads. “A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female.”

Yet, the entertainer’s legal team claimed their client was arrested on misdemeanor charges, including two counts of assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Chaudhry expressed in a March 27 statement. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”