R&B Singer-Songwriter Joyce Sims Dead At 63

Joyce Sims performs on stage at The Jazz Cafe on February 26, 2012 in London, United Kingdom.

Acclaimed R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Sims has died at the age of 63. The news was confirmed by her family on Friday (Oct. 14).

Annette Ramsey, one of Sims’ siblings, wrote in a post on Facebook, “My heart is broken. I will always remember the happy times we’ve shared, the love and support you have given me will not go in vain. I Love you Big Sis RIP.”

No cause of death has been revealed.

The New Jersey resident was best known for her 1986 record, “(You Are My) All and All”—produced by electro-Hip-Hop pioneer Kurtis Mantronik—which peaked at No. 6 on the U.S. dance charts and her 1987 international hit, “Come Into My Life.” She also was famously sampled by artists across genres including Snoop Dogg, Angie Stone, and Randy Crawford.

The Rochester, N.Y. native continued to find success with singles, “Love Makes a Woman” and “Looking for a Love.” Sims even released an album in 2014 titled Love Song, which features a duet with reggae artist Maxi Priest. This past summer, she toured the United Kingdom and planned to release a new album this year.

Sims is survived by her husband, Errol, and their two children. VIBE sends our deepest condolences to her family and friends at this time.

Watch Joyce Sims’ 2015 performance of her acclaimed hit at London’s Jazz Cafe below.