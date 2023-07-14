JT Launches “No Bars Reform” Website For Incarcerated Women

JT of City Girls attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

City Girls member JT has announced the launch of No Bars Reform, a website and initiative to help provide services to formerly incarcerated women.

According to the website, No Bars Reform offers resources to assist women in finding employment, housing, therapy, substance abuse help, and additional opportunities. “After spending almost two years in a Florida prison before being released in 2020, JT has vowed to use her voice and platform to help other incarcerated women rehabilitate into society,” a statement on the site reads.

The “Act Up” rapper has endured her own experience behind bars, as she was arrested and charged with aggravated identity theft in 2018. Sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, JT was released on March 7, 2020, dropping her “JT First Day Out” freestyle in late 2019 to celebrate her homecoming.

In conjunction with the launch of NoBarsReform.com, on Friday (July 14), the Miami native released her latest song “No Bars,” her first solo effort since the aforementioned “JT First Day Out.” The track, which is slated to appear on the City Girls’ forthcoming studio album, has topped the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart and also cracked the Top 5 on the iTunes all-genre chart.

Produced by BrizzyOnDaBeat & Noc, the track finds the pint-sized beauty rapping “Pay for this p***y, ni**a, get yo’ bands up/ Oh, you ain’t trickin’, ni**a? I’ma hit yo’ mans up/ Cold ass cocky bi**h, fur in the summertime/ He gon’ keep the bills paid ’cause he know a bi**h fine.”

The City Girls, who dropped their latest hit, “I Need A Thug,” earlier this summer, have released two studio albums, their 2018 debut Girl Code and their sophomore effort City on Lock in 2020.