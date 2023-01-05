Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Dead At 71

Judge Lynn Toler, the former arbiter on Divorce Court, has announced the death of her husband, Eric “Big E Mumford, who passed away days before Christmas. No cause of death has been revealed.

On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the Marriage Bootcamp star posted a short tribute to Mumford on Instagram, which included a picture of the two, his birth and death dates, and words of grief. “I am in a million pieces,” the 63-year-old wrote in the caption of the post, which included text that read “Beautiful man. Inside and out” in reference to Mumford.

Toler and Mumford, who she referred to as “Big E,” met in 1986 and were married in 1989. In addition to Mumford’s four children from a prior marriage, he and Toler had two more children during their union, which lasted over three decades.

The author and host has been candid about the marital issues she and Mumford experienced over the years, admitting that their relationship was rocky and one-sided. However, she says that once she began to air her grievances in an effective and productive manner, their marriage blossomed and they were able to get on one accord.

“Once I got past the anger I started to address my own fears and learned how to communicate effectively,” Toler wrote in 2017. “He followed suit because he saw that I had changed in a way that was in his best interests. It didn’t feel like it at first, but eventually, he got there. We then decided to fight the problem instead of fighting one another.”

She added, “Of course, this does not guarantee we’ll get to happily ever after. Marriage is quite the journey and things change all the time. But our marriage is better now because it is a mindful one. We keep an eye on our competing needs. We no longer act on that right-now feeling without considering long-term consequences. We have made a conscious decision to be consciously married. We also have our fingers crossed.”

VIBE sends our condolences to the Toler and Mumford family.