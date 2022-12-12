Skip to main content
Judge Grants Takeoff Murder Suspect $5,000 To Hire Private Investigator

The suspect has also been deemed a "flight risk" by the court.

Takeoff Wearing Sweater, Sunglasses And Hat
Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Patrick Xavier Clark, the alleged triggerman in the murder of late rap star Takeoff, has been granted $5,000 by a judge to hire a private investigator in an attempt to prove his innocence.

Per NBC News, the 33-year-old, who was arrested and charged with murder earlier this month, filed a motion last Monday (Dec. 5) asking the court for financial assistance to hire a P.I. who had agreed to take on the job at a reduced rate of $85 per hour. According to the filing, Clark claims he has “exhausted all finances to pay for his attorney who has agreed to a substantially reduced rate.”

The suspect’s motion was granted this past Friday (Dec. 9), with the judge placing a cap of $5,000 for fees and expenses paid to the investigator. According to the filing, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has been ordered to allow the P.I. to visit Clark and is permitted to bring a laptop, printer, and recording device to help gather information and evidence regarding the investigation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: Takeoff of Migos performs at the 7th Annual BET Experience at L.A. Live Presented by Coca-Cola at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The suspect’s attorney, Letitia Quinones, claims that Clark is “nervous” and “concerned” due to “being charged with something that he believes he’s innocent of.” Clark, who is currently incarcerated at Harris Country Jail, had his bond set at $2 million after being deemed a “flight risk” by the court. According to police, he had purchased plane tickets to Mexico two days prior to his arrest, had applied and received and expedited passport, and was found with a large amount of cash in his possession when he was taken into custody. Clark is scheduled to appear at a bond reduction hearing on Wednesday (Dec. 14).

Taekoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was gunned down on Nov. 1 outside of the 810 Billiard and Bowling alley in Houston. The 28-year-old and fellow Migos member Quavo were participating in a high-stakes dice game outside of the venue prior to the shooting, during which multiple firearms were discharged.

Takeoff’s life was celebrated during a three-hour service at State Farm Arena in November and included performances by Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey and Yolanda Adams, a poem by Drake, and remarks from Offset and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One at the 2017 HeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

