Juice WRLD-Inspired Live Free 999 Foundation Launches Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign

Juice Wrld performs at Made in America Day 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on August 31, 2019 in Philadelphia.

The Live Free 999 Foundation has initiated a Mental Health Awareness Month campaign encouraging people to share their stories. Launched by Carmela Wallace to honor her son Jarad “Juice WRLD” Higgins, and according to the official website, the organization aims “to support programs that provide preventative measures and positive avenues to address mental health challenges and substance dependency.”

Introduced under the name 999 Stories, the month-long initiative allows individuals to speak publicly or privately about their own experiences relevant to mental health.

“We have launched a testimonial awareness campaign called 999 Stories of Mental Health, to inspire people to share their personal stories about mental health,” explained the foundation on Twitter.

Beyond social media, the Live Free 999 website also has a landing page where the personal moments revealed through the campaign are shared.

“In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, we have created this space to share the stories sent to us from our audience to inspire others to share their own journeys, creating a virtual story-telling chain of community and support,” explained the site.

Wallace has spoken out about Juice WRLD’s fans sharing how his music inspired them. In an open letter shared on what would’ve been the chart-topping musician’s 23rd birthday on Dec. 2, 2021, she revealed how she promises to extend his legacy through the foundation.

“I still receive messages from fans saying how your music helped them with anxiety and depression. I promise to continue your message of healing and use Live Free 999 as an avenue to normalize the conversation around mental health and substance dependency and help those who suffer in silence,” she wrote according to E! News Online.

“Happy 23rd Birthday Jarad, I love you dearly. I’m thankful for the time that we had and will forever cherish every moment that we shared. Love, Mom.”