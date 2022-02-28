Jussie Smollett Seeks New Trial After Guilty Verdict For Falsely Reporting A Hate Crime

Director Jussie Smollett attends the New York Screening of 'B-Boy Blues' at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on Nov. 19, 2021 in New York City.

Jussie Smollett’s legal saga has not ended after his conviction. The actor claims his constitutional rights were violated in the original trial where he was found guilty. According to NBC News, Smollett seeks a new trial or a not guilty verdict. First reported by TMZ, the former Empire star filed the 83-page document claiming the court “made numerous trial errors leading up to the trial and during the pendency of the trial.”

One claim made by Smollett is the violation of his constitutional rights when the court prevented his legal team from actively participating in the jury selection process. The report found he and his legal team were allegedly not allowed to ask questions of the potential jurors preventing them from discovering any biases or “questionable impartiality.”

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building to hear the verdict in his trial on Dec. 9, 2021 in Chicago. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The 39-year-old’s legal team also made the claim that the prosecutor in the initial trial was “insufficient and inconsistent so that no reasonable trier of fact could have found Mr. Smollett guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and thus there is evidence that the jury verdict was contrary to the manifest weight of the evidence.”

“As such, the Defendant now respectfully requests that his convictions be vacated or in the alternative, that the Court grant the Defendant a new trial,” expressed the filing according to NBC.