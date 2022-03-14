Jussie Smollett Reportedly In Psych Ward, Legal Team Files For Release

Actor Jussie Smollett listens as his grandmother Molly testifies at his sentencing hearing on March 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Jussie Smollett was found guilty late last year of lying to police about a hate crime after he reported to police that two masked men physically attacked him, yelling racist and anti-gay remarks near his Chicago home in 2019. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, 30 months probation, ordered to pay $120,000 restitution to the city of Chicago and fined $25,000.

Jussie Smollett’s support team has provided details on his conditions behind bars. On Sunday (March 13), BLM co-founder and activist, Patrisse Cullors logged onto the actor’s Instagram account to share a video updating fans. According to her upload, the former Empire star has finally received a bed as his legal team moves to get him out of jail.

“I’m in Chicago, and was able to see Jussie today,” she revealed. “He’s strong, but what’s happening inside is just unacceptable.”

Cullors continued, “Today is the first day that he’s going to be able to get an actual bed. He’s been sleeping on a restraint bed. They’ve also filed for him to be released, filed to the appellate court. Hopefully, we’ll know later this week, no later than Wednesday.”

Prior to Cullors’ weekend update, Smollett’s brother shared the actor had been placed in a psych ward. In an Instagram video uploaded earlier that same day, Jocqui Smollet expressed concern that his brother had been labeled at risk for self-harm.

“So Jussie is currently in a psych ward at the Cook County Jail. What’s very concerning is that there was a note attached to his paperwork today saying that he’s at risk of self-harm,” he shared. “I want to make it clear that he is in no way, shape, or form at risk of self-harm. He wants to let folks know that he is very stable, he is very strong, he is very healthy and ready to take on the challenge.”

He continued, “This is complete lack of justice. So please, make sure you all spreading facts. We really need our people to support us.”

Throughout Smollett’s legal ordeal, he’s received support from his legal team, his fans, his siblings, and other celebrities. Taraji P. Henson, who played his mother on Empire opened up about the case. Sharing an image of white text over a black square that read, “#FreeJussie,” the actress detailed her call to justice in the caption.

“I am not here to debate you on his innocence but we can agree that the punishment does not fit the crime,” she argued.

“Emmett Till was brutally beat and ultimately murdered because of a lie and none of the people involved with his demise spent one day in jail, even after Carolyn Bryant admitted that her claims were false. No one was hurt or killed during Jussie’s ordeal. He has already lost everything, EVERYTHING! To me as an artist not able to create that in itself is punishment enough. He can’t get a job. No one in Hollywood will hire him and again as an artist who loves to create, that is prison. My prayer is that he is freed and put on house arrest and probation because in this case that would seem fair.”

According to Fox 32 Chicago on Sunday, a dozen supporters rallied outside of the Cook County Jail calling for Smollett’s release. The 39-year-old was immediately taken into custody on March 10 after he was convicted of lying to Chicago police about an alleged hate crime.

Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail, ordered to pay restitution of more than $120,000 and a $25,000 fine, and will be on felony probation for 30 months. He maintained his innocence shouting, “I am innocent. I could have said I am guilty a long time ago,” as he was moved from the courtroom.