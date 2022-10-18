‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes

Kaalan Rashad Walker attends the "Kings" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 13, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.

During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living nightmare.”

Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi argued the victims did not know each other, and the “single thing that unites all of these women is the defendant Kaalan Walker.”

Kaalan “KR” Walker arrives at a special screening of “SuperFly” hosted by Sony Pictures Entertainment at Sony Pictures Studios on June 10, 2018 in Culver City, California. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

His sentencing comes after he was convicted in April. At the time one of the victims, Sydney Stanford, shared a response on social media.

“This has been happening since 2017,” Stanford explained. “It has felt like a never ending nightmare. I have been in survival mode for 5 years. It is finally over. May this be your reminder that justice IS possible. Your story does matter and that someone will believe you. This will never happen again. To all his survivors I have and haven’t met, I love you by default and congratulations.”

The once-rising actor was initially arrested in 2018. According to the LA Times, he pleaded not guilty to all allegations and was given $1 million bail.

All of the women were aspiring models and shared with police that Walker contacted them through social media with the lure of jobs, explained LAPD Det. Kellie Kropfl. When they met and were alone, Walker sexually assaulted them.