Kangol Kid, U.T.F.O. Rapper Dead At 55 After Battling Colon Cancer

Kangol Kid attends the 2012 American Cancer Society Pink & Black Tie Gala at Steiner Studios on May 17, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Kangol Kid, a rapper from the legacy Hip-Hop act, Untouchable Force Organization (U.T.F.O.), has died at age 55 after battling colon cancer on Saturday (Dec. 18.) The news was confirmed to the New York Times by his publicist Lion Lindwedel. He is survived by his parents; three brothers, Joel, Andy, and Alix; three sons, T.Shaun, Andre, and Giovanni; a daughter, Amancia; and seven grandchildren.

Born Shaun Shiller Fequiere on Aug. 10, 1966, Kangol Kid was originally a breakdancer and toured with Whodini in the early 1980s. He rose to prominence as an artist with U.T.F.O. Together with the group’s other members, Doctor Ice, Educated Rapper (who died in 2017), and Mix Master Ice, U.T.F.O. released albums including UTFO, Skeezer Pleezer, Lethal, Doin’ It!, and Bag It & Bone It and issued hit records with the groundbreaking “Roxanne Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be with Me,” among other popular songs.

He continued to not only make music with the group but also write, produce, and more for artists including the group Whistle and the baseball star Darryl Strawberry. Kid also worked as a voice-over actor and music columnist.

Kangol Kid attends “Black and Blue” Atlanta special screening at The Plaza Theatre on Oct. 23, 2019 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Screen Gems

Since being diagnosed with colon cancer, Kangol Kid documented the harsh reality of battling the disease on social media. He frequently uploaded to Instagram various procedures while in the hospital. During a March interview with New York news station PIX 11, he spoke candidly about his diagnosis. He revealed he had a 10-centimeter section removed from his colon and gave a descriptive account of his experience.

“I didn’t believe it,” he said. “When those words were said to me, I totally…I fell out inside. I stood up after a while, spoke to my friends, my very good friends, who kept my spirits up through all of this, and my mentality just changed.”

The Hip-Hop artist also advocated for breast cancer and raised funds for the disease through the Mama Luke Foundation in collaboration with the American Cancer Society.

Tributes for Kangol Kid began to pour in online once news of his death circulated. LL Cool J, who visited the MC in the hospital only days before his death shared a video of his peer speaking to performing with the caption, “Too much to say… one day. Rest in power Kangol. Love you big bro.”

Other posts across social media platforms came from Wyclef Jean, Diamond D of the Diggin’ In The Crates Crew (D.I.T.C.), Jermaine Dupri, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Premier, and more. View some of the tributes below:

R. I . P to the first Haitian Hiphop artist to blow up in America a real role model ?? he open the doors for people like me #Kangolkid for life !!!!!!#roxanneroxanne #utfo #flatbush pic.twitter.com/kjRjMIXqQX — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) December 19, 2021