Kanye West’s Ex-Publicist Facing Felony Charges In Donald Trump Georgia Election Interference Case

Donald Trump was indicted for the fourth time this week and faces 13 felony charges for attempting to overturn Georgia’s election results in 2020. The former United States President isn’t going down alone either as several of his political allies, namely Trevian Kutti who formerly handled publicity for Kanye West, are also facing charges.

Kutti, who also worked with R. Kelly, has been accused of pressuring Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman to admit to fabricated fraud charges during the 2020 presidential election. The indictment states that the 46-year-old publicist’s help was solicited by Willie Lewis Floyd III, the director of Black Voices For Trump, who is also facing charges.

Kutti reportedly traveled from Chicago to Georgia in January 2021 and found Freeman’s home. Upon arriving, she told Freeman’s neighbor that she was a crisis manager who was looking to help the election worker. She later called Freeman and told her she was in danger, which caused her to call 911 and meet with Kutti at a local precinct.

Reuters recovered footage from their conversation which was recorded by a police officer’s body camera. “I cannot say what specifically will take place,” Trevian Kutti told Ruby Freeman. “I just know that it will disrupt your freedom and the freedom of one or more of your family members… You are a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up.” Ultimately, she continually pressured Freeman to confess to things she did not do otherwise she would go to jail.

Freeman later discovered, via a Google search, that Kutti was a Trump supporter. Now, Kutti is facing racketeering charges, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses. Kutti sent a text message to Wall Street Journal calling her allegations “baloney” and added, “I completely stand by what I said to the election worker that I was simply a crisis manager.”

Trevian Kutti joins Willie Lewis Floyd III, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows as those facing charges in the indictment. Trump went on the lose the 2020 election to current President Joe Biden.