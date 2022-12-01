Kanye West Says He Likes Hitler, Praises His “Value” To Society

Kanye West has voiced his admiration for Adolph Hitler yet again, praising the vilified dictator while noting his “value” to society. The 45-year-old recently appeared on controversial pundit Alex Jones’ Infowars show, during which he spoke glowingly about Hitler’s contributions.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” the Chicago native, who was joined by political commentator Nick Fuentes on the show, said during the episode, which surfaced online on Thursday (Dec. 1).

“I see good things about Hitler,” West continued. “I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me: You can love us and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good.”

Happening now: Kanye West tells Alex Jones that he "sees good things about Hitler also" pic.twitter.com/sjqF4Fnunb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

The Donda 2 rapper went on to defend his point more fervently, adding, “I’m done with that,” Ye continued. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Jones countered Ye’s diatribe by expressing his disdain for Nazis, to which Ye shot back, “I like Hitler,” as the show went to commercial. When the episode returned from break, West spoke in defense of Nazis following Jones’ remark and expressed his belief that “we got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time.”

Kanye’s latest endorsement of Hitler comes amid a fall-out of previous statements made by the rapper that were deemed as “anti-semitic.” In October, West was banned from Twitter after posting that he was ready to “go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” on the platform, but claimed he could not be labeled as Anti-Semitic due to his understanding that “Black people are actually Jew.”

His account has since been reinstated on Twitter following billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform.

The rapper also admitted to paying a settlement to a former employee for using Anti-Semitic language in the workplace, according to reports. However, Ye denied the allegation in documents related to the suit. Various brands have terminated their partnerships with the fashion mogul, including Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, JP Morgan Chase, Footlocker, and CAA.