Kanye West Under Investigation For Allegedly Assaulting Fan

Things apparently got physical between Kanye West and a fan in Los Angeles as the DONDA rapper has been accused of battery after allegedly assaulting a fan following a verbal exchange early on Thursday (Jan. 13). As a result, West has been named as a suspect in a battery report filed by the LAPD. If convicted of misdemeanor battery, Ye faces a maximum jail sentence of six months.

The alleged incident, which occurred around 3 a.m. outside of popular hot spot Soho Warehouse in downtown Los Angeles, allegedly stemmed from West requesting that onlookers not take photos of him. However, when one autograph seeker made a comment that Kanye took offense to, he allegedly struck the fan twice, punching him once in the head and once in the neck. According to witnesses, the man then fell down, striking his head on the ground as a result. The alleged victim refused medical attention, but is believed to have since gotten examined at an urgent care center.

While video capturing the Coachella 2022 co-headliner assaulting the fan has yet to surface, one clip of the rapper ranting after the alleged incident was obtained by TMZ, in which Ye is heard shouting while a man is seen lying on the ground. “Did y’all say that or not?” West yelled out to one person in the group. “Did y’all say that or not? Cuz that’s what happened right f*cking now!”

Following the alleged incident, the father-of-four posted a cryptic message to his Instagram that read, “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY” accompanied by an image of a bloody figure.

The 44-year-old has also made headlines recently due to his highly publicized love affair with actress Julia Fox, 31, who he met on New Year’s Eve. The pair confirmed their budding romance by documenting their second date for Interview Magazine in an article titled, “Date Night,” photographed by Kevin Leyva and written by Fox herself.