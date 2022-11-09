‘White Lives Matter’ Trademark Owners Say Kanye Can Have It…For $1 Billion

Rapper Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

If Kanye West wishes to move forward with his plan to sell his ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts, he could possibly have to fork over $1 billion, according to owners of the infamous phrase’s trademark.

Radio personality Ramses Ja, who holds the rights to ‘White Lives Matter’ along with his Civic Cipher co-host Quinton Ward, has informed TMZ that he and his partner refuse to relinquish ownership of the trademark for less than a 10-figure offer. He also warns that he and Ward intend to take legal action against anyone who attempts to use the trademark against their wishes. However, Ja and Ward must use the phrase in some form in the marketplace in order retain ownership longterm.

Ja was gifted the rights to the ‘White Lives Matter’ trademark last month by a fan of he and Ward’s show. The listener, who remains anonymous, filed the trademark on the same day Ye first wore a shirt with the phrase during his YZY SZN 9 show in early October. According to Ja, ownership over the trademark was transferred to the co-hosts and finalized weeks ago.

Ye arrives to the arena for the fight between Jamel Herring and Shakur Stevenson at State Farm Arena on October 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The social justice fighter says he and Ward intend to use the proceeds from a potential sale to help in the development of initiatives geared towards assisting and empowering communities of color. Kanye West received a considerable amount of backlash after unveiling the shirt, with a number of critics voicing their ire over his alleged disrespect towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, the controversial rapper also garnered support from the likes of political pundit Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Selah Marley, who both wore and defended the shirt. The rapper also voiced his intent to release the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts for retail during a conversation he had with rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs via text.

“I didn’t like our convo, I’m selling these tees,” West wrote in the thread. “Nobody gets in between me and my money. This is my grandfather texting you now.”