Kevin Samuels’ Cause Of Death Revealed

YouTuber and relationship advisor Kevin Samuels died from high blood pressure, reveals the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s autopsy.

According to a report obtained by TMZ, Samuels passed away due to hypertension. The medical examiner revealed they found evidence of the degenerative condition, which includes “a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal.”

His death was previously listed as being due to natural causes. Traces of a high blood pressure medicine called Atenolol was also discovered in his body.

When the controversial figure passed away in May 2022, speculation of how Samuels died ran wild on social media, with some of his fans suspecting something more nefarious at play. Although Samuels was with a mysterious woman during the time of his death, the autopsy report points back to hypertension as the cause of his fatal cardiac arrest.

Kevin Samuels was known for his contentious advice to Black men and women in an attempt to guide them away from relationships with “low value” men and women and give advice on how to improve one’s lifestyle.

During his time as a controversial figure and “guru,” Samuels amassed quite the following across his social media accounts. He even acquired some acting experience under his belt with an appearance on Donald Glover’s Atlanta. and played himself in Future’s music video “Worst Day.”

He was 57 years old.