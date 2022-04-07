Kidd Creole Of Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five Convicted Of Manslaughter In Stabbing

Kidd Creole, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, has been convicted of manslaughter in a 2017 stabbing. He initially faced a murder charge. According to the Associated Press, Kidd Creole, whose legal name is Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty on Wednesday (April 6) by a Manhattan jury. The trial began last month for the violent killing of John Jolly, a homeless man who was stabbed twice in the chest with a steak knife in Midtown Manhattan in August 2017.
According to reports, Glover worked as a handyman and security guard at the time and allegedly stabbed Jolly following a verbal interaction. Jolly lived in a homeless shelter two miles from where he was killed. The Hip-Hop pioneer was identified by video surveillance footage.
Glover was arrested and indicted on one count of second-degree murder and is being held without bail. Investigators suspect he became angered after he thought Jolly was gay and that he was making a pass at him.
According to The New York Times, as Glover passed Jolly on the street, the two had an exchange after which Glover met Jolly chest-to-chest before stabbing him. Jolly was found by a group of tourists and transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Glover allegedly rushed to his workplace, changed clothes, and cleaned the knife which he later dumped in a sewer.
Glover’s attorney said the violent act was committed in self-defense according to AP. The 62-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced for the crime on May 4.