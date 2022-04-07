Kidd Creole Of Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five Convicted Of Manslaughter In Stabbing

Kidd Creole, a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, has been convicted of manslaughter in a 2017 stabbing. He initially faced a murder charge. According to the Associated Press, Kidd Creole, whose legal name is Nathaniel Glover, was found guilty on Wednesday (April 6) by a Manhattan jury. The trial began last month for the violent killing of John Jolly, a homeless man who was stabbed twice in the chest with a steak knife in Midtown Manhattan in August 2017.

According to reports, Glover worked as a handyman and security guard at the time and allegedly stabbed Jolly following a verbal interaction. Jolly lived in a homeless shelter two miles from where he was killed. The Hip-Hop pioneer was identified by video surveillance footage.

In this March 12, 2007, file photo, The Furious Five, from left, Scorpio, Melle Mel, Kidd Creole and Rahiem appear in the press room at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. The Furious Five is being inducted into the Hall of Fame with Grandmaster Flash. AP Photo/Stuart Ramson

Glover was arrested and indicted on one count of second-degree murder and is being held without bail. Investigators suspect he became angered after he thought Jolly was gay and that he was making a pass at him.

According to The New York Times, as Glover passed Jolly on the street, the two had an exchange after which Glover met Jolly chest-to-chest before stabbing him. Jolly was found by a group of tourists and transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. Glover allegedly rushed to his workplace, changed clothes, and cleaned the knife which he later dumped in a sewer.

Glover’s attorney said the violent act was committed in self-defense according to AP. The 62-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced for the crime on May 4.