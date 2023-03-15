Killer Mike Named Keynote Speaker At FIRE Gala

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 28: Killer Mike attends the 2023 Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame induction ceremony and brunch on February 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Killer Mike has been named as the keynote speaker at the upcoming FIRE gala in New York City, where the rapper will talk about freedom of speech and its impact on society.

According to Spin, ‘Free Speech Makes Free People’ is scheduled to take place on April 18 and will be hosted by Kmele Foster, with an additional speech by law professor and American Council for Civil Liberties member Harvey Silverglate.

The Georgia native spoke on the importance of freedom of speech in a statement coinciding with the announcement. “If you don’t believe in freedom of speech for those people you don’t agree with, you don’t believe in freedom of speech at all,” Mike said. “I encourage people to make sure that you’re strict about making sure your Constitutional rights are protected and covered.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 13: Killer Mike on stage during the 9th Annual HOPE Global Forums at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on December 13, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Operation HOPE, Inc.)

The upcoming black-tie optional event was created by the Foundation of Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), a First Amendment advocacy group that promotes and defends freedom of speech across the nation. Killer Mike’s appearance at the FIRE gala marks his latest foray into the political sector, which he has been heavily involved in over the past decade. In October 2022, the emcee commended United States President Joe Biden for pardoning thousands convicted of marijuana possession in his effort to decriminalize the plant.

Killer Mike is slated to appear in the third season of Lil Dicky’s FX series Dave, which will also include cameos from Usher, Rick Ross, Don Cheadle, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Demi Lovato, Travis Barker and more.