King Von Murder Charges Dropped, Accused Suspect Releases Rap Song

The felony murder charges against Timothy Leeks, the accused gunman in the shooting death of rapper King Von, have been dropped.

News of the latest development in the case was first revealed by YouTube creator Mickey Truth this past weekend and have since been confirmed by Leeks’ attorney. “The case against Mr. Leeks was dismissed prior to ever being indicted,” Noah Pines said in a statement to XXL on Sunday (Aug. 20).

Leeks, also known as rapper Lul Tim, released a new song titled “Left A Stain” on Monday (Aug. 21). On the track, he addressed his vindication after the prosecution ruled he acted in self-defense on the night of the deadly incident.

“Just got a collect call from new Pluto yesterday/ He said he on the way, we steady catchin’ place/ I told him ’bout my good news, I’m ’bout to beat this case/ I really came from the bottom, I feel like I’m Drake,” Tim raps on the song, which is accompanied by a music video.

King Von was murdered on Nov. 6, 2020, outside of a hookah lounge in Atlanta during a confrontation between his entourage and rival rapper Quando Rondo, Leeks, and a group of men. A physical altercation between Rondo and Von resulted in shots being fired by members of both groups, resulting in six people being shot, three fatally, including Von.

Leeks was arrested the following day and charged with felony murder in connection to King Von’s death, but was released months later after posting $100,000 bond in March 2021.

Watch Lul Tim’s “Left A Stain” music video below.