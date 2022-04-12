Kirk Franklin’s Son, Kerrion, Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Missing Woman

Kerrion Franklin, the estranged son of Kirk Franklin and reality star on Bad Boys: Los Angeles, has reportedly been arrested and is being held without bond. According to court documents from Beverly Hills Police, Kerrion was arrested around 7:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 10. He was allegedly driving a car belonging to a woman who was reported missing and is presumed to be dead. A gun was also discovered in the automobile, but the 33-year-old insists the firearm isn’t his and that he has no connection to the woman in question.

Larry Reid of Larry Reid Live—an Atlanta-based entertainment news talk show—reported that Kerrion was “wrongfully detained” and was initially stopped by local authorities because of his taillight. However, it appeared the arrest stemmed from charges filed in Texas, but Kerrion feels the charges were piled on after officers claimed he resisted arrest.

Kerrion spoke to Reid from jail. “I’m just keeping my mind positive. I really do aim to live a righteous lifestyle, all of this is unnecessary. I just want you guys to keep me in your prayers,” said Kerrion according to Reid.

When it comes to the alleged murder victim, Kerrion believes she isn’t dead.“I don’t think that’s true because I’ve met the woman who sold me the car,” he stated, explaining that he owned the car for over a year.

Kerrion and Kirk’s relationship reportedly became strained after Kerrion came out as bisexual. During an episode of Bad Boys: Los Angeles, Kerrion was forced to disclose that he was bisexual by a heterosexual castmate.

Singer Kirk Franklin and son Kerrion Franklin attend the 1999 Essence Awards on April 30, 1999 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Last March, a phone conversation between him and his father was leaked, sending social media into a frenzy as fans of the gospel legend had never seen or heard that side of him. As it stands, “my father is not in my life. Period,” said Kerrion during the aforementioned jailhouse call as relayed by Reid.

Court documents also suggest that the 34-year-old was provided a permanent housing location in the jail and is scheduled to face a judge later this week. The 16-time Grammy Award-winning gospel singer has not released a statement regarding his son’s arrest.