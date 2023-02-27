Kodak Black Arrest Warrant Issued In Florida After Positive Drug Test

Rapper Kodak Black performs during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kodak Black has been issued an arrest warrant in Florida after testing positive for fentanyl, reports Associated Press. A Broward County circuit judge issued the warrant on Thursday (Feb. 23) after Black did not show up for a scheduled test on Feb. 3, submitted a sample late on Feb. 8, and failed.

Judge Barbara Duffy wrote that the southern rapper, née Bill Kahan Kapri, had violated the conditions of his “pretrial release for an oxycodone trafficking charge” from July 2022.

The trafficking charge found the artist with 14 to 24 grams of oxycodone in his possession during a traffic stop, according to ABC News. Black pleaded not guilty to the 2022 trafficking charge.

The CDC reports that oxycodone and fentanyl are synthetic opioids. However, both substances can be legally retrieved if prescribed or administered adequately at medical facilities. Fentanyl is detailed as being 50 times stronger than heroin and made its way across the United States at alarming rates, resulting in massive overdoses on American soil.

Kodak Black attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

Elsewhere, Kodak Black recently revealed he’s enrolled at Arizona State University.

“Arizona beennn one of my states fun fact: I’m really enrolled in ASU college after getting my GED in jail,” he typed in an Instagram post. “I’m jus in love wit applying myself although money so long I can teach the school something.”

In 2022, Kodak Black enjoyed a successful year, with his album Back For Everything debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. His hit “Super Gremlin” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is among his best-performing records.