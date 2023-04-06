Kodak Black Defends Donald Trump Following Arrest On Federal Indictment

Donald Trump has become the subject of ridicule after being arrested on a 34-felony count federal indictment for falsifying business records, with his detractors pouncing on the opportunity to add insult to injury. However, the polarizing political figure has also received support in light of his current circumstances, with Kodak Black among those coming to the former U.S. President’s defense.

On Wednesday (April 5), the 25-year-old hopped on Instagram Live and called foul on the disdain and backlash Trump’s been subjected to, particularly amid being booked on criminal charges. “I feel like these people on some other sh*t,” The Sniper Gang rapper said. “So they know like, they gon’ try to get Trump out the way ’cause Trump a stand-up ni**a, he a real ni**a. He’ll let a bi**h do anything … Trump a real ni**a, man, a soldier.”

Kodak, who was pardoned by Trump in January 2021 while serving a 46-month federal prison sentence on a 2019 weapons conviction, says his past history with Trump has no bearing on his stance. “It ain’t even about no sh*t about how he snapped for a ni**a, it ain’t even that. ‘Cause you gotta think about it bruh, Trump’s already that ni**a, Trump already had big baggage. I swear to God, luggage.”

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kodak Black attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

He continued to speak down on Trump’s adversaries while predicting that he’ll eventually be back in power and in office. “He ain’t tripping on that, he ain’t flagging … They gon’ fake it ’til they make it. Trump gon’ take it, ‘I don’t like the muthaf**ka.’ The Florida native added, “They about to let Trump run this sh*t. All that eight years, four years and sh*t. By the time the new muthaf**ka get in, there’s so much sh*t they gon’ try to fix and all that type of sh*t. Let that man run his course.”

This is not the first time Kodak Black has used his platform to big up Trump, as he doubled down on his allegiance to the Republican in July 2022, when he argued the business mogul should be the U.S. President indefinitely. “We need Trump in office forever, man,” the hitmaker said on social media at the time. “Just like how them Chinese and Russian and Korean muthafuckas have their president. Trump the best thing for America — ya heard me — for sure.”

Hear Kodak Black share his thoughts on Donald Trump below.