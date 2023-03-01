Kodak Black Ordered Into Drug Rebab After Testing Positive For Fentanyl

A Florida judge recently ordered Kodak Black to attend drug rehab after testing positive for fentanyl. The 25-year-old was already awaiting trial for a drug trafficking charge.

The Miami Herald reports that Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy permitted the “Super Gremlin” rapper to start his 30-day rehab stint after March 7 so that he can perform at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles. “You better get it together,” Duffy told the Pompano Beach, Fla. artist on Tuesday (Feb. 28).

Duffy reportedly issued a warrant for Yak’s arrest earlier in the month. The Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 rapper no-showed a court-ordered drug test on Feb. 3, and then tested positive five days later, a poorly-timed mishap while he pleads not guilty to trafficking oxycodone.

Kodak Black to enter Rehab after failing drug test ? pic.twitter.com/Pwia99JxDt — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 1, 2023

Court finds that Kodak Black’s failed drug test could be the result of a star-struck employee mixing up his urine sample with someone else’s pic.twitter.com/2bO329Jn4V — SAY CHEESE! ?? (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 28, 2023

Kodak Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, proposed the possibility that a drug lab technician mixed up his urine sample or paperwork with someone else’s due to being starstruck. The technician responsible for handling the “Walk” rapper’s materials agreed that that was a possibility.

Duffy, in an effort to gain a more accurate test result, suggested that Kodak have his hair tested as hair tests can uncover drug use dating back 90 days compared to blood and urine tests only be effective for a few days. Black and his defense team declined the hair test offer.

Kodak Black has been making strides to improve himself and his public perception over the last few months, despite these drug-related blunders. The rapper enrolled at Arizona State University in early February, stating “I’m jus in love wit applying myself.” He also squashed his long-running beef with NBA YoungBoy in January, as footage surfaced online of the two discussing meeting up over a meal.