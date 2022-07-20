Kodak Black Accuses Police Of Targeting Him After Drug Trafficking Charge

Kodak Black has accused Florida law enforcement of targeting him following his most recent run-in with authorities. The “Super Gremlins” creator was arrested in his hometown last week and charged with drug trafficking after cops allegedly found 31 white tablets of oxycodone and $75,000 in cash while searching his vehicle during a traffic stop. The Broward County native took to social media to blast the police, claiming that they overlook the good he does in his community in their quest to put him behind bars.

“They want a ni**a sad, depressed, suffering!” he wrote in the first of a string of now-deleted tweets. “Nobody cares bout all da good you do! Just wanna catch you slipping so they can get credit for sending you to prison!”

From there, Kodak continued to lambast the cops, accusing them of being resentful of his presence in his hometown and his relationship with its residents. “Bro these people targeted me so bad! It be alotta sh*t ion say dawg but it’s krazy how they hate a ni**a and don’t want me round here, dont wanna see me win, don’t want me doing nothing for the community.”

“Can’t nobody sit up here and lie & say they ain’t been noticing the change and the progress I’ve been making!! They wanna remind people of my past instead of encouraging me to keep at this pace I’ve been going!” he added.

The rapper’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, filed a motion to have the recovered drugs tested. His legal defense also claimed that the pills in question were actually his medication, not oxycontin. “How tf you send a ni**a to jail for my own medication?” Black added. “Then tarnish my character like im trafficking oxycontin ??? But im posta sit here and dont talk about it?”

Kodak Black was released from custody on Saturday, July 16, after posting a $75,000 bond.