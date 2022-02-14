Kodak Black Shot In Leg Outside Of Super Bowl Weekend Party

Kodak Black attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City.

Kodak Black was shot in the leg over the weekend during a shooting that left multiple people wounded in Los Angeles. The incident occurred on Saturday (Feb. 12) outside of an after-party hosted by Justin Beiber. As Black stood outside of The Nice Guy restaurant, a brawl broke out before he joined in on the fight. As the altercation escalated, shots were fired, leaving the 24-year-old Florida rapper with a gunshot wound to the leg. Three other men were hit during the shooting.

According to Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, the “Super Gremlins” rapper is in stable condition and the recorded incident will vindicate his client of any wrongdoing.

“There was an unprovoked attack on an individual Kodak was with, when security and Kodak came to his aid. Several shots were fired at them by an unidentified assailant,” reads Cohen’s statement posted on Instagram. “Luckily, this was all caught on video. Kodak was struck in the leg. It was not life-threatening, he will make a full recovery and he is in stable condition.”

The party Kodak attended was a star-studded event. The likes of Drake, Lil Baby, and Gunna were among Hip-Hop stars in the building. Other notable figures like Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez, Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos, Khloe Kardashian, Tobey Maguire, and NFL Hall-of-Famer Tony Gonzalez were in attendance.

On his part, Kodak didn’t seem too bothered by his injury or the drama and tweeted about his $20,000 bet on the Los Angeles Rams in response to rapper Yungeen Ace.

Kodak Black’s forthcoming album, Back For Everything, is scheduled for release on Feb. 25th.