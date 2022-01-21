Kodak Black’s Trespassing Case Dismissed

Kodak Black has avoided a pending legal woe as trespassing charges that were recently levied against the rap star have been dismissed. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Fla. back on Jan. 1, during which the 24-year-old was arrested while visiting family for the holidays.

The “Super Gremlin” rapper was reportedly standing in a driveway next to his vehicle when police arrested him and took him into custody due to a cease-and-desist notice filed against him months earlier. The cease-and-desist notice was issued in response to Kodak gifting 100 new air conditioning units to residents in the neighborhood back in July.

According to a judge, the arrest was not warranted due to the fact Kodak was invited to the area by residents living on the property. Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, took to Instagram to speak on his client’s victory while threatening to file suit against the Pompano Housing Authority, which issued the cease-and-desist notice.

“Can you imagine being arrested for trespass in the neighborhood you grew up, gave away 20k in toys, 20k in turkeys and 15k in Ac units because the Pompano Housing Authority considered a cease and desist letter sent to a record label a trespass notice?” wrote Cohen. “Legally they are exposing themselves to a civil lawsuit. Trespass has to be after proper notice, proper notice was never given, yet BSO decided to make an arrest for trespass on the night Kodak took care of 5 families in Golden acres to make sure all their bills were paid for Christmas.”

