Kyrie Irving Calls COVID Vaccine Mandates A “Human Rights Violation”

The conversation surrounding COVID vaccination mandates has continued into the latter months of 2022, with people on both sides of the issue weighing in with their opinion on the matter.

On Tuesday, Kyrie Irving — the poster-child for those opting not to take the vaccine throughout the past two years — took to Twitter to address the topic once again, arguing that unvaccinated employees should be able to work without being “discriminated against, vilified, or fired.”

The former NBA champ pointed to an amended mandate allowing himself to play in the NBA as evidence of the double-standard.

“If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same.”

Irving’s own decision to remain unvaccinated caused the Brooklyn Nets guard to miss a majority of the 2021-2022 NBA season due to local mandates in New York City, where the Nets play home games.

The NBA baller, 30, would continue to blast the COVID vaccine mandates, as well as the COVID pandemic as a whole, comparing both to a violation of human rights.

“This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one the biggest violations of HUMAN RIGHTS in history,” the New Jersey native wrote.

The athlete only played a total of 29 games in the NBA regular season due to his vaccination status, which many attribute to the Brooklyn Nets’ underwhelming showing. Beginning the season among the favorites to win the NBA Finals, the team was unceremoniously bounced in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs by eventual Eastern Conference representatives, The Boston Celtics. The Nets were defeated by Boston in four games, making them the only team to be swept in the entire 2022 NBA playoffs.

Read Kyrie Irving’s tweet below.