Kyrie Irving Donates $40K To Elderly Woman Facing Property Legal Battle

Kyrie Irving #11of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Kyrie Irving has been named a top donor on a digital fundraiser collecting money for an elderly woman fighting to keep ownership of her property. According to GoFundMe, a contribution of $40,000 was made by the NBA star to 93-year-old Josephine Wright as she goes against property developers in court.

The fundraiser was launched by Wright’s daughter Charise Graves. Counting the athlete’s input, the effort has received over 4,900 donations totaling $250,580 of the $350,000 goal as of Thursday morning (July 20).

“This land has been in our family since the end of the Civil War and she has poured her heart and soul into maintaining the property for herself and her family to enjoy for generations to come,” explained Graves. “My grandmother is heartbroken but resilient and not ready to give up without a fight. That’s why I am turning to you, the community, for help.”

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during action against the Sacramento Kings in the first half at American Airlines Center on April 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

USA Today reported developer Bailey Point Investment LLC owns the land on every side of Wright’s 1.8-acre property after acquiring it in 2014, and is developing a 147-home subdivision. The company allegedly offered Wright $39,000 for her property in recent years. As of 2022, Wright has been plagued by construction done near her property, resulting in cut-down trees and dust covering her car. She also claims there have been flattened tires and a snake hanging in a window.

In February, Bailey Point Investment sued Wright in a local court, claiming her screened-in porch, a shed, and a satellite dish were encroaching on the company’s property, causing a nuisance, lowering property values, and delaying their development plans.

Wright countersued, accusing the company of making “a consistent and constant barrage of tactics of intimidation, harassment, trespass, to include this litigation in an effort to force her to sell her property.”

While he is not listed as a donor on the GoFundMe, Tyler Perry shared an interest in helping Wright sustain ownership of her property.

“‘I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life,’ said 93 year old Josephine Wright. Well, that makes two of us, Ms. Wright,” wrote the entertainment mogul on Instagram. “Please tell me where to show up and what you need to help you fight.”