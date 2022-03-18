LaKevia Jackson, Mother Of 1 Of Young Thug’s Kids, Shot Dead At 31

LaKevia Jackson, mother to at least one of Young Thug’s 12 children, died following a dispute at a bowling alley in Atlanta on Thursday (March 17).

The incident took place at the Metro Fun Center along Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta around 11 p.m. ET. The 31-year-old was attending a birthday celebration for her best friend. Tori Cooper of CBS46 spoke with Jackson’s mother, Sherina, who shared that there was “a fight over the bowling ball [and] then the suspect waited 20 minutes in the parking lot for LaKevia.”

The unnamed man fatally shot her while she was leaving the venue.

I just spoke to LaKevia Jackson's mom.She says LaKevia went to her best friends birthday @ bowlingalley,a fight over the bowling ball happened then the suspect waited 20 mins in the parking lot for LaKevia before he shot her while she was leaving.Her mom gave me this pic. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/eycEb1lhOe — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) March 18, 2022

APD Homicide Commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said, “This is truly an atrocity. A young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball. We talk about conflict-resolution time and time again and this is an escalated dispute so we will work this case through the night and we will find the person responsible. We know who are so go ahead and turn yourself in.”

APD will not be releasing the identity or details about the suspected shooter, but it is believed they are close to making an arrest, thanks to surveillance and ballistic evidence obtained at the scene as well as witness testimony.

Jackson is the mother to at least one of the 30-year-old rapper’s children, but it remains unclear how many children they share.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Jackson family during this time.