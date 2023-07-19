Las Vegas Police Search Home In Connection To Tupac Shakur Murder

Las Vegas police officers have conducted a home search concerning Tupac Shakur’s murder. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, authorities issued a search warrant on Monday (July 17) at a Henderson home. Law enforcement provided scarce details into why they were executing the search now.

“The search warrant that we conducted is in connection with the Tupac Shakur case,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. “It has been a while since the deadly September 1996 shooting. It’s a case that’s gone unsolved, and hopefully, we can change that one day.”

On Sept. 7, 1996, Pac and Suge Knight attempted to leave a boxing match at the MGM Grand and got into a scuffle with a man named Orlando Anderson — a known gang member who had a history of fights with Death Row Records.

As they left in their Black BMW, sources say a white Cadillac pulled up to the pair’s stopped car and unloaded multiple shots into the vehicle. Shakur would die from his wounds six days later, on Sept. 13, 1996, at University Medical Center. Pac was only 25.

The outlet reports that the same type of gun used in Pac’s killing was “found in a duffle bag with a Las Vegas mailing address inside it in the backyard of the girlfriend of one of Anderson’s close friends.” However, Anderson, who was 23, at the time, was killed in a gang shootout in May 1998, two years after Shakur’s untimely demise.

Anderson’s uncle, Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis, implicated the former during a drug investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. The LV Review-Journal reported that Davis confessed to taking part in 2Pac’s killing in 2018 after Davis’ cancer diagnosis.