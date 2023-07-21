Las Vegas Police Seize Computers, Recordings, Photos In Tupac Shakur Raid

Las Vegas police confiscated multiple items after a home raid concerning Tupac Shakur’s death. NBC News reports that Clark County Judge Jacqueline M. Bluth authorized a warrant to Las Vegas Det. Clifford Mogg to retrieve anything that could tie Duane Keith Davis to the Southside Crips — a Compton street gang.

The document shows police were “searching for items that tend to show evidence of motive and/or the identity of the perpetrator such as photographs or undeveloped film, insurance policies and letters, address and telephone records, diaries, and other documents.”

Raiding Paula Clemons and Duane Keith “Keefe D” Davis’ Henderson, Nevada home, authorities seized .40-caliber cartridges, computers, photographs from the 1990s, and a VIBE magazine featuring the late rap star. Additional items taken from the property were miscellaneous thumb drives, external hard drives, audio recordings featuring Davis and other unnamed figures, and a copy of Davis’ book, Compton Street Legend.

In his book, “Keefe D” revealed he was in the white Cadillac that pulled up next to the rapper and Suge Knight during the shootout that killed Pac in 1996. The book also detailed numerous experiences as a member of the Southside Compton Crips. He described himself as one of two remaining living witnesses who saw the murder up close, with the other person allegedly being Suge. The LV Review-Journal has previously reported that Davis confessed to taking part in 2Pac’s killing in 2018 after being diagnosed with cancer.

Las Vegas police searched a home outside the city, in connection with the 1996 unsolved murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur.



Shakur was at the height of fame when he was killed in a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas strip ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/kKpvObHKXm — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 20, 2023

It’s reported that the same type of gun used in Pac’s killing was “found in a duffle bag with a Las Vegas mailing address inside it in the backyard of the girlfriend of one of Orlando Anderson’s close friends.” However, Anderson, Davis’ nephew who was 23 at the time, was killed in a gang shootout in May 1998, two years after Shakur’s untimely demise.

The news arrived after TMZ reported that the raid ended in a face-off. On Monday night (July 17), the search occurred around 10 PM EST, with officers demanding that the home’s occupants exit the property with their hands up.

The Associated Press reports that neighbors verified they saw a man and a woman stepping outside the house swarmed by police. The neighbors described an intense face-off that saw law enforcement honing in on the location. “There were cruisers and SWAT vehicles. They had lights shining on the house,” a man named Don Sansouci told the outlet.