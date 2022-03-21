LaShun Pace, Legendary Gospel Singer From The Anointed Pace Sisters, Dead At 60

LaShun Pace, renowned gospel singer-songwriter and founding member of The Anointed Pace Sisters, had died. She was 60 years old. The Stellar Award winner had been on dialysis for five years and awaiting a new kidney, but passed away at an Atlanta hospital due to organ failure, Pace’s sister, Lydia, told 11 Alive.

The tragic news was confirmed by her management team and family on Monday (March 21) in a post across her social media accounts. “Official announcement from the Pace Family,” the statement reads. “Please keep @loveaarion and the entire family in prayer. Official details to follow.”

LaShun Pace—born Tarrian LaShun Pace—was born on Sept. 6, 1961 in Atlanta to Bishop M.J. Pace and Bettie Ann Pace. In 1988, she formed The Anointed Pace Sisters alongside her sisters—Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. The gospel group went on to release seven studio albums, including U-Know (1992), My Purpose (1995), Return (1996), and Access Granted (2009).

In 1991, Pase released her solo debut, He Lives, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard gospel charts. The album featured her classic song, “I Know I Been Changed.” Her third studio album, released in 1996, A Wealthy Place, included “Act Like You Know” featuring Karen Clark Sheard. A snippet from a live performance of the single featuring her sister, Leslie, resurfaced and became a viral TikTok sensation. Pace is also known for her 2001 single, “There’s A Leak In This Old Building.”

In total, the legendary vocalist released eight studio albums and had a brief stint as an actress. Most notably, Pace co-starred in Steve Martin’s 1992 film, Leap Of Faith, as the Angel of Mercy. In 2003, she wrote her memoir, For My Good But For His Glory and was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame in 2007.

Pace was preceded in death by her father, who died in 2008 at the age of 75, her mother, who died in 2020 at the age of 82, her brother, Murphy, who died in February 2011 at age 54, and the eldest of the Pace sisters, Duranice, who died in January 2021 at age 62.

LaShun is survived by her siblings and daughter, Aarion Pace Rhodes.

VIBE sends our deepest condolences to the Pace family at this time.