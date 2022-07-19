‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Fatally Shot On Set In New York City

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on set early Tuesday morning in New York City (June 19).

The unidentified 31-year-old man worked as parking enforcement and had been sitting in a parked vehicle. According to NBC News, the shooting occurred around 5 a.m. on the 200 block of North Henry Street in the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn when another vehicle pulled up and fired at the parking enforcer stationed in his car, striking his face and neck.

The New York Police Department stated that the victim was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival at 6 AM Tuesday.

Officials reported the victim was employed to vacate parking to make space for trucks during the filming of the show’s third season. According to the police, the deadly shooting may have transpired before Law & Order’s set was active early Tuesday morning.

A "Law & Order" crew member was fatally shot putting up "No Parking" signs for a shoot this morning in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. @NickJCaloway has the latest from the scene: https://t.co/1C2gcNDVxN — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) July 19, 2022

As of Tuesday (July 19), no arrests have been made regarding the case. In addition, the 31-year-old victim has yet to be identified.

An NBC and Universal Television spokesperson released a statement regarding the fatal shooting.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” the statement reads. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime is filming and preparing its third season. Starring Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler, the spinoff follows Organized Crime Control Bureau’s detectives attempting to take down NYC’s most notorious.

Along with Law & Order alumni Meloni, the show stars Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, Nona Parker Johnson, and Mykelti Williamson.