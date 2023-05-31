Lawyer Fired After Allegedly Snatching Wig Off A Black Woman In Viral Video

A New York man is now unemployed after a viral video showed him allegedly snatching the wig off a Black woman’s head. According to The Root, on Tuesday (May 30), attorney Anthony Orlich was let go from his position as a litigator for Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP once TikTok viewers identified him and made complaints.

Orlich’s company profile no longer exists and a statement was issued by the law firm.

“We have been made aware of a video of a non-work related incident involving one of our associates circulating on social media,” reads the memo issued by Orlich’s now former employer. “We take seriously any inappropriate behavior by any employee, whether inside or outside the workplace. This associate is no longer with the Firm.”

@lizzyashmusic Pardon my French but he needs one good ass whooping !!! ??? ♬ original sound – Lizzy Ashliegh

In the TikTok uploaded last week, the alleged victim Lizzy Ashleigh accuses the “demon” of snatching her brightly colored, curly Afro, with no remorse. The short clip shows Orlich’s friends urging him to apologize as she demands answers.

“Sir, for what f**king reason? For what reason? For what reason did you take my wig off?” she yells at Orlich as he ignores her. “Because what made you think that that was the good thing to do? For what? For what? Why did you do that?”

@lizzyashmusic Replying to @ANI-PHANTOMl my next is tensed up and feels inflamed the doctor confirmed ill be fine in 3-10 days its stress from the event. (I can hear the trolls now ?) Some of yall need some serious healing! ♬ original sound – Lizzy Ashliegh

An update video shared by Ashleigh shares gratitude for the internet sleuths who identified her alleged attacker. She informed viewers law enforcement was contacted regarding the reported incident and she was directed to seek medical care.

“The police said go to the doctor,” revealed the TikToker. “‘They was like ‘check everything.’ The doctor said my neck area is very tense as if like… a traumatic event. Not like a car accident, but when you have anything, you know, [snatching motion]… it was a shock. And he said it’s very tense and I need muscle relaxers, so he gave me muscle relaxers.”

She continued, “I don’t know what to do from here. [I] got a report, went to the doctor, I don’t know what’s next.”