LeBron James Family Foundation To Open Medical Facility In Akron

LeBron James has been working hard both on and off the court. Now, he’s extending his name to another community project.

The LeBron James Family Foundation has revealed new goals for its I PROMISE HealthQuarters as construction on the community-based primary care center will commence soon. Located across the street from LJF’s House Three Thirty in Akron, Ohio, the location will look to offer medical, dental, and vision assistance for people of the community. In addition to the offered health benefits, the HealthQuarters will offer physical and recreational activities, mental health services, an on-site lab, and a reduced-cost pharmacy courtesy of AxessPointe.

“As we continue to listen and respond to what our families need, our work continues to expand in ways we never dreamed of,” said Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, in a recent statement.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Campbell added, “Access to affordable health care has always been a critical need for our families – and further heightened by the pandemic – so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof. Providing this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our We Are Family philosophy.”

HealthQuarters, scheduled to be housed at 533 West Market Street, will be erected within walking distance of the I PROMISE School, and the litany of other I PROMISE institutions available to the Akron community. The medical-based facility is scheduled to open in early 2023.

The four-time NBA champion has missed the NBA playoffs this year with the Lakers. However, James recently become a billionaire—a first for any active basketball player in the league’s history—and has been using his voice to combat social issues, like penning a letter demanding the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.