Leonardo DiCaprio Named As Witness In Pras’ Money Laundering Trial

Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been named as a witness in rapper Pras Michel’s federal money laundering trial.

According to Business Insider, DiCaprio was reportedly involved in the case after authorities discovered that the Fugees member allegedly backed the actor’s 2013 film, The Wolf of Wall Street, with illegal proceeds from an alleged laundering scheme. The 47-year-old actor is included on a witness list that includes top Trump administration officials.

Michel is facing criminal conspiracy and campaign finance charges after being accused of assisting wanted Malaysian businessman Jho Low in embezzling billions from a Malaysian economic development fund. According to authorities, Michel is believed to have received around $100 million from Jho Low, which was used in an attempt to influence American politics. The rapper allegedly received between $8 million and $40 million for his role in the laundering scheme.

Rapper Pras of the Fugees attends the launch of Jennifer Lopez’s residency “JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE” at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on January 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In 2012, Michel also allegedly funneled laundered money into Barack Obama’s presidential campaign through various donors. Per The Washington Post, the rapper and producer was also charged in 2019 with helping Jho Low defraud the U.S. government of over $21 million, which was allegedly transferred overseas.

In addition to Michel, three previous White House staffers – former chief of staff John Kelly, former deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger, and former national security advisor H.R. McMaster – have also been implicated in the scheme.

Michel has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence. The rapper’s legal troubles have affected not only him but his Fugees groupmates Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean. The cancellation of the Fugees’ planned 25th-anniversary tour for their sophomore album The Score has been attributed to Pras’ travel restrictions due to the looming trial.

However, according to a statement by the group, the global pandemic is the reason for the nixed tour.

Pras’ trial date has been rescheduled for March 27, 2023.