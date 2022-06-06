Leslie Wayne, Mother Of Metro Boomin, Reportedly Killed By Boyfriend

Metro Boomin’s mother, Leslie Wayne, was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend, just moments before the boyfriend took his own life. The news was reported by multiple outlets which initially stated the killer was Wayne’s husband, but the man was later confirmed by sources at TMZ to be her boyfriend.

Raising a family of four children, Wayne was adamant about her kids achieving all things they had ever set their minds to. Fans of Metro Boomin know the distances his mother would go to assist her son in achieving his dream of becoming a producer.

Happy Birthday Mom! My biggest inspiration!!

Enjoy your new phase!#LESLIETIME pic.twitter.com/mr12Jks9WG — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 30, 2019

Hailing from St. Louis, Wayne transported the producer-in-training over eight hours to Atlanta, the musical hub that would eventually lead to his big break. As Metro Boomin has risen to prominence over the past decade, the beatmaker had always given his mother her flowers, both literally and figuratively.

For mama Wayne’s birthday in December 2019, Metro gifted her a new Chanel purse and matching whip. Years before that, in an interview with The Fader in 2016, he spoke highly of his mom, saying she was his “biggest inspiration” and the origin of his government name.

“My name is Leland Tyler Wayne,” he told the publication. “My mom wanted to give me a name where I’d be able to do it no matter what I wanted to do. An astronaut. President. Whatever. Leland Wayne.”

Metro Boomin has yet to make a comment or post about the passing of his mother. We at VIBE send our deepest and sincerest condolences to their family at this time.