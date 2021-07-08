Skip to main content
Lil Baby Arrested For Transport Of Illicit Drugs At Paris Fashion Week

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden was with the rapper and also detained during the incident, but was not arrested and allowed to go free.

Lil Baby and James Harden in
Lil Baby and James Harden arriving at a Balenciaga dinner on July 07, 2021 in Paris. Pierre Suu/GC Images

Lil Baby and a member of his entourage were arrested on marijuana-related charges while attending Fashion Week with close friend and NBA All-Star James Harden in Paris.

The incident, which occurred Thursday (July 8) and was initially reported by TMZ, was allegedly sparked when a vehicle the “Drip Too Hard” rapper was riding in was pulled over by police, who reportedly smelled marijuana coming from inside. In clips of the incident that have since surfaced, Baby, Harden, and several other men can be seen being searched on Avenue Montaigne, with Harden explaining that he doesn’t “understand” the reason for what’s happening. In another clip, the 31-year-old athlete is seen standing near a police vehicle that Lil Baby is sitting in.

According to the Paris prosecutor’s office, the 26-year-old rapper was arrested after being suspected of transporting illicit drugs when more than 20 grams of marijuana was allegedly discovered during the police’s search of the vehicle they were traveling in. However, Harden, who was initially detained, was not arrested or accused of any wrongdoing and was free to go, according to a statement made by the Brooklyn Nets star’s camp.

Representatives for Lil Baby, who was seen with Harden at a Balenciaga show also attended by Kanye West before the incident, have yet to release a statement. According to Paris’ prosecutor’s office, the incident is currently under investigation.

